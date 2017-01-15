January 2017 Drawing
Our January free drawing is for a 24-CD box set of British Music conducted by Charles Groves, furnished by Warner Classics. The dominant names in British Music - Elgar, Holst, Britten and Delius, are all covered in this stereo package, conducted by the all-round musician to whom British music was always important. Here is a listing of all the recordings on this 24-CD set, plus a review of it. All you need do to enter the drawing is simply to click below on the Register To Win and fill out all of the few fields we ask for. More on our current Editorial Page.
Jazz Haunts & Magic Vaults : The New Lost Classics Of Resonance Vol. 1 HCD-2026, 77:37 ****: A number of …
RICHARD SUSSMAN: Evolution Suite – Richard Sussman – p., electronics, Scott Wendholt – trumpet, Flugel horn, Rich Perry – tenor …
John Coltrane – A Love Supreme – The Complete Masters Deluxe Edition – Verve Universal (2016) B0023727-02/ Verve/Impulse (1963) stereo …
Sudbin and Vanska collaborate in music that shares common dramatic impulses. MOZART: Piano Concerto No. 24 in c, K. 491; …
Things Alexa Cannot Yet Do – The shortfall of Alexa’s IFTT integration is the lack of any actions whatsoever. You …
BARBER: Adagio for Strings, Op. 11 – BRUCKNER: String Quintet in F Major – Konzerthaus Kammerorchester, Berlin- Cugate Classics CG013- …
The music of Karl Hoeller proves devotional and ecstatic in a highly individual but dark style. KARL HOELLER: Music for …
Kenny Burrell And The Los Angeles Jazz Orchestra Unlimited – Unlimited 1 – (Live At Catalina’s) – HighNote HCD7298 ****: …
Andrea Claburn – Nightshade – , 52:07 ***: A high calibre of creativity. (Andrea Claburn – vocals; Matt Clark – …
David Bowie’s Impact on Classical Music – During the past year, a number of classical musicians and composers have done …
