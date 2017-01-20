January 2017 Drawing
Our January free drawing is for a 24-CD box set of British Music conducted by Charles Groves, furnished by Warner Classics. The dominant names in British Music - Elgar, Holst, Britten and Delius, are all covered in this stereo package, conducted by the all-round musician to whom British music was always important. Here is a listing of all the recordings on this 24-CD set, plus a review of it. All you need do to enter the drawing is simply to click below on the Register To Win and fill out all of the few fields we ask for. More on our current Editorial Page.
Recent
STEVEN STUCKY: Rhapsodies; American Muse; Concerto for Orch. – BMOP/Sanford Sylvan – Naxos
This important American composer left a rich legacy you should get to know. STEVEN STUCKY: Rhapsodies; American Muse; Concerto for …
by Audiophile Audition/ January 21, 2017/ Classical CD Reviews/
MOZART: Piano Concerto No. 24; Piano Concerto No. 8, Piano Sonata No. 11; Fantasia – Wilhelm Kempff – Praga Digitals
The Kempff Mozart recordings combine an elastic gravity with refined delicacy. MOZART: Piano Concerto No. 24 in c minor, K. …
by Audiophile Audition/ January 21, 2017/ Classical Reissue Reviews/
Rush – Time Stands Still (2016)
Rush – Time Stands Still (2016) Cast: Geddy Lee – bass, vocals; Alex Lifeson – guitar; Neil Peart – drums; …
by Audiophile Audition/ January 21, 2017/ DVD & Blu-ray Video Reviews/
Best of the Year Discs for 2016
Best of the Year Discs for 2016 = The 12 Multichannel Hi-Res Discs of the Month for …
by Audiophile Audition/ January 20, 2017/ Best of the Year/
Howard Johnson & Gravity – Testimony – Tuscarora
Howard JOHNSON and Gravity – Testimony – Tuscarora 17-001, 53:39, (3/3/17) ****: (Howard Johnson: BB-flat tuba, baritone sax, pennywhistle/ Velvet …
by Audiophile Audition/ January 20, 2017/ Jazz CD Reviews/
MENDELSSOHN: Syms. Nos. 1 & 3 – London Sym./Gardinar – LSO Live
A vigorous and incisive Italian, with a fresh and even more exhilarating “First”. MENDELSSOHN: Symphony No. 1 in c, Op. …
by Audiophile Audition/ January 20, 2017/ SACD & Other Hi-Res Reviews/
BEETHOVEN & BRUCH Violin Concertos – Accardo & Masur – Pentatone
Accardo and Masur combine for splendid work in pillars of the violin concerto repertory. BEETHOVEN: Violin Concerto in D Major, …
by Audiophile Audition/ January 20, 2017/ SACD & Other Hi-Res Reviews/
FOSS: “Piece’s of Genius” – three chamber works – var. soloists – Albany
FOSS: “Piece’s of Genius” – three chamber works – NY New Music Ensemble / Jean Kopperud, clar./ Stephen Gosling, p./ …
by Audiophile Audition/ January 20, 2017/ Classical CD Reviews/
POUL RUDERS: Symphony No. Five – Danish Nat. Sym. Orch./Olari Elts – Bridge
Another complex and unique but interesting work for the Ruders fan. POUL RUDERS: Symphony No. Five – Danish Nat. Sym. …
by Audiophile Audition/ January 20, 2017/ Classical CD Reviews/
Madeleine Peyroux – Secular Hymns – Impulse!
Madeleine Peyroux – Secular Hymns – Impulse!/Verve B0025437-02 33:33**** An album that has an interesting texture and a solid groove. …
by Audiophile Audition/ January 20, 2017/ Jazz CD Reviews/
Click on the category below
to see that genre of reviews.