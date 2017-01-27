February 2017 Drawing
Our February free drawing is for a four-SACD hi-res box set of Klavierwerke um den Russischen Futurismus (Piano Works of the Russian Futurist Movement) from Cybele Records. There are four volumes, covering such composers as Scriabin, Stravinsky, Lourie, Mosolov and many others. The pianist is Thomas Günther. All you need do to enter the drawing is simply to click below on the Register To Win and fill out all of the few fields we ask for. More on our current Editorial Page.
Editorial Page for February 2017
by Audiophile Audition/ February 1, 2017/ Editorial/
Audio News for January 31, 2017
Philip Glass is 80; But Some Classical Music Lovers Hate His Music – His productivity has been amazing: there are ten …
by Audiophile Audition/ January 31, 2017/ Audio News/
BROSCHI, PORPORA & HANDEL: “Farinelli – A Portrait – Live in Bergen” – Anne Hallenberg/ Les Talens Lyriques/ Christophe Rousset – Aparte
BROSCHI, PORPORA & HANDEL: “Farinelli – A Portrait – Live in Bergen” – Anne Hallenberg/ Les Talens Lyriques/ Christophe Rousset – …
by Audiophile Audition/ January 30, 2017/ Classical CD Reviews/
British Music – Conducted by Sir Charles Groves = ELGAR, DELIUS, VW, BRIAN, HOLST, WALTON, BRIDGE & Many Others – Warner Classics (24 CDs)
True to its advertisement, this set brings together a fine selection of British music led by a devoted practitioner of …
by Audiophile Audition/ January 30, 2017/ Classical Reissue Reviews/
MUSSORGSKY: Pictures at an Exhibition; A Night on Bald Mountain; TCHAIKOVSKY: Set. fr. Swan Lake – Vienna Philharmonic/ Dudamel – DGG
Dudamel traverses familiar Russian territory, convincing and affectionate, but rarely with new insight. MUSSORGSKY: Pictures at an Exhibition; A Night …
by Audiophile Audition/ January 30, 2017/ Classical CD Reviews/
Blue Canvas – Brandi Disterheft with Harold Mabern & Joe Farnsworth – Justin Time
Blue Canvas – Brandi Disterheft with Harold Mabern & Joe Farnsworth – Justin Time JUST 255-2, 44:55 ****: A smart …
by Audiophile Audition/ January 29, 2017/ Jazz CD Reviews/
“French Music” – works of CHAUSSON: Sym. in B-flat; Poeme de L’Amour; DEBUSSY: Printemps – Praga Digitals
The colorful, Symbolist scores of Ernest Chausson receive classic accounts by Munch and Barbirolli. French Music = CHAUSSON: Symphony in …
by Audiophile Audition/ January 29, 2017/ Classical Reissue Reviews/
Talking Sticks (2016)
Not just a film bio of Arthur Lipner but a trip around the earth viewing many aspects of mallet instruments …
by Audiophile Audition/ January 28, 2017/ DVD & Blu-ray Video Reviews/
SOLER: Con. for Two Harpsichords & CHAMBONNIERES: 8 Harpsichord Suites – both Brilliant
Two harpsichord collections of great note. ANTONIO SOLER: Six Concertos for Two Harpsichords – Agustin Alvarez & Eusebio Fernandez-Villacanas – …
by Audiophile Audition/ January 28, 2017/ Classical CD Reviews/
Deepwater Horizon, Blu-ray VR (2017)
A very dramatic portrayal of the real-life worst oil spill accident ever. Deepwater Horizon, Blu-ray VR (2017) Cast: Kurt Russell, …
by Audiophile Audition/ January 27, 2017/ DVD & Blu-ray Video Reviews/
