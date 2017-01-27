February 2017 Drawing
Our February free drawing is for a four-SACD hi-res box set of Klavierwerke um den Russischen Futurismus (Piano Works of the Russian Futurist Movement) from Cybele Records. There are four volumes, covering such composers as Scriabin, Stravinsky, Lourie, Mosolov and many others. The pianist is Thomas Günther. All you need do to enter the drawing is simply to click below on the Register To Win and fill out all of the few fields we ask for. More on our current Editorial Page.
“Piano Music of Jack Gallagher” = Frank Huang, piano – Centaur
A swish of the cape reveals another side to this marvelous composer. “Piano Music of Jack Gallagher” = Sonata; Evening …
ELGAR: Enigma Variations; In the South, Carillon; etc. – BBC Scottish Sym. /Brabbins – Hyperion
Need another Enigma Variations? Listen to this one. ELGAR: Enigma Variations, Op. 36; In the South “Alassio”, Op. 50; Carillon, …
Leonard Cohen – I’m Your Man, Blu-ray (2005/2017)
A revival performance of some of Cohen’s big hits plus a bio of him. Leonard Cohen – I’m Your Man, …
“Seven Responses” The Crossing/ Donald Nally – Innova/ EDIE HILL: Clay Jug – The Crossing/Donald Nally – Navona
Two new and amazing releases from this wonderful vocal ensemble. “Seven Responses” = CAROLINE SHAW: To the Hands; HANS THOMALLA: …
SCHUBERT: Hermann Prey sings The Song Cycles, Blu-ray (2016)
SCHUBERT: Hermann Prey – The Schubert Song Cycles, Blu-ray (2016) Don’t pass this one up. Performers: Hermann Prey, (baritone), Leonard …
Audio News for February 3, 2017
New Orleans Public Radio Station Restores Classical to FM Dial – WWNO in New Orlean has begun broadcasting classical music …
Editorial Page for February 2017
Audio News for January 31, 2017
Philip Glass is 80; But Some Classical Music Lovers Hate His Music – His productivity has been amazing: there are ten …
BROSCHI, PORPORA & HANDEL: “Farinelli – A Portrait – Live in Bergen” – Anne Hallenberg/ Les Talens Lyriques/ Christophe Rousset – Aparte
BROSCHI, PORPORA & HANDEL: “Farinelli – A Portrait – Live in Bergen” – Anne Hallenberg/ Les Talens Lyriques/ Christophe Rousset – …
British Music – Conducted by Sir Charles Groves = ELGAR, DELIUS, VW, BRIAN, HOLST, WALTON, BRIDGE & Many Others – Warner Classics (24 CDs)
True to its advertisement, this set brings together a fine selection of British music led by a devoted practitioner of …
