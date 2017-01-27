January 2017 Drawing
Our January free drawing is for a 24-CD box set of British Music conducted by Charles Groves, furnished by Warner Classics. The dominant names in British Music - Elgar, Holst, Britten and Delius, are all covered in this stereo package, conducted by the all-round musician to whom British music was always important. Here is a listing of all the recordings on this 24-CD set, plus a review of it. All you need do to enter the drawing is simply to click below on the Register To Win and fill out all of the few fields we ask for. More on our current Editorial Page.
Blue Canvas – Brandi Disterheft with Harold Mabern & Joe Farnsworth – Justin Time
Blue Canvas – Brandi Disterheft with Harold Mabern & Joe Farnsworth – Justin Time JUST 255-2, 44:55 ****: A smart …
“French Music” – works of CHAUSSON: Sym. in B-flat; Poeme de L’Amour; DEBUSSY: Printemps – Praga Digitals
The colorful, Symbolist scores of Ernest Chausson receive classic accounts by Munch and Barbirolli. French Music = CHAUSSON: Symphony in …
Talking Sticks (2016)
Not just a film bio of Arthur Lipner but a trip around the earth viewing many aspects of mallet instruments …
SOLER: Con. for Two Harpsichords & CHAMBONNIERES: 8 Harpsichord Suites – both Brilliant
Two harpsichord collections of great note. ANTONIO SOLER: Six Concertos for Two Harpsichords – Agustin Alvarez & Eusebio Fernandez-Villacanas – …
A very dramatic portrayal of the real-life worst oil spill accident ever. Deepwater Horizon, Blu-ray VR (2017) Cast: Kurt Russell, …
Gregory Porter (vocals) – Live In Berlin, Blu-ray + 2 CDs (2016)
Soul/jazz singer releases a live performance Blu-ray. Gregory Porter – Live In Berlin, Blu-ray + 2 CDs (2016) Performers: Gregory …
BRAHMS: Violin Con. & Con. for Violin & Cello – Julia Fischer & others – PentaTone
Classic Yakov Kreizberg performances of Brahms from 2007 feature the truly-gifted Julia Fischer. BRAHMS: Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. …
The Budapest String Quartet plays BRAHMS Quartets & Quintets – Praga Digitals
The five major Brahms string works receive vivid, boldly evocative readings in classic performances. BRAHMS: String Quartet No. 2 in …
“Double Concertos for Violin and Clarinet” = by MILLS, CHATMAN, CHIHARA, & DAVID – Crystal
Another great release from this dedicated husband and wife duo. “Double Concertos for Violin and Clarinet” = RICHARD MILLS: Duo …
MODEST MUSSORGSKY: Boris Godunov (2016)
A good quality ‘realistic’ production worth investigating. MODEST MUSSORGSKY: Boris Godunov (2016) Production: Sofia Opera, Bulgaria Performers: Martin Tsonev (Boris …
