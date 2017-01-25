January 2017 Drawing
Our January free drawing is for a 24-CD box set of British Music conducted by Charles Groves, furnished by Warner Classics. The dominant names in British Music - Elgar, Holst, Britten and Delius, are all covered in this stereo package, conducted by the all-round musician to whom British music was always important. Here is a listing of all the recordings on this 24-CD set, plus a review of it. All you need do to enter the drawing is simply to click below on the Register To Win and fill out all of the few fields we ask for. More on our current Editorial Page.
Donny McCaslin – Beyond Now – Motéma
Now is the time for saxophonist Donny McCaslin. Donny McCaslin – Beyond Now – Motéma MTA-CD-211, 62:57 *****: …
STRAVINSKY: The Firebird; NIKOLAEV: The Sinewaveland – Homage to Jimi Hendrix – Seattle Sym. Orch./Ludovic Morlot – Seattle Symphony Media
A magnificent Firebird in state of the art CD sound. STRAVINSKY: The Firebird; NIKOLAEV: The Sinewaveland – Homage to Jimi …
WEINBERG: Suite for Orchestra; Symphony No. 17, ‘Memory’ – Siberian State Sym. Orch./Vladimir Lande – Naxos
A great addition to an important series. MIECZYSLAW WEINBERG: Suite for Orchestra; Symphony No. 17, ‘Memory’ – Siberian State Sym. …
SHOSTAKOVICH: Sym. No. 10; encores – Texas Music Fest. Orch./ Mei-Ann Chen – HDTT
Written just after the death of Stalin, the composer stated that this symphony is about the Stalinist era, but others …
Audio News for January 24, 2017
“Stream the Studio” Campaign Announced by DEG Voice and Music Industry – The organizations will support the expansion of the …
STEVEN STUCKY: Rhapsodies; American Muse; Concerto for Orch. – BMOP/Sanford Sylvan – Naxos
This important American composer left a rich legacy you should get to know. STEVEN STUCKY: Rhapsodies; American Muse; Concerto for …
MOZART: Piano Concerto No. 24; Piano Concerto No. 8, Piano Sonata No. 11; Fantasia – Wilhelm Kempff – Praga Digitals
The Kempff Mozart recordings combine an elastic gravity with refined delicacy. MOZART: Piano Concerto No. 24 in c minor, K. …
Rush – Time Stands Still (2016)
Rush – Time Stands Still (2016) Cast: Geddy Lee – bass, vocals; Alex Lifeson – guitar; Neil Peart – drums; …
Best of the Year Discs for 2016
Best of the Year Discs for 2016 = The 12 Multichannel Hi-Res Discs of the Month for …
Howard Johnson & Gravity – Testimony – Tuscarora
Howard JOHNSON and Gravity – Testimony – Tuscarora 17-001, 53:39, (3/3/17) ****: (Howard Johnson: BB-flat tuba, baritone sax, pennywhistle/ Velvet …
