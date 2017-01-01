January 2017 Drawing
Our January free drawing is for a 24-CD box set of British Music conducted by Charles Groves, furnished by Warner Classics. The dominant names in British Music - Elgar, Holst, Britten and Delius, are all covered in this stereo package, conducted by the all-round musician to whom British music was always important. Here is a listing of all the recordings on this 24-CD set, plus a review of it. All you need do to enter the drawing is simply to click below on the Register To Win and fill out all of the few fields we ask for. More on our current Editorial Page.
Star Wars, remastered – (A New Hope – IV 1977, The Empire Strikes Back – V 1980, Return of the Jedi – VI 1983), Blu-ray (2011)
by Audiophile Audition/ January 7, 2017/ DVD & Blu-ray Video Reviews/
Azar Lawrence & Al McLean – Frontiers – CellarLive
by Audiophile Audition/ January 7, 2017/ Jazz CD Reviews/
Audio News for January 6, 2017
by Audiophile Audition/ January 7, 2017/ Audio News/
Audio News For January 3, 2017
by Audiophile Audition/ January 3, 2017/ Audio News/
Billy Hart & the WDR Big Band – The Broader Picture – Yellowbird/Enja
by Audiophile Audition/ January 3, 2017/ Jazz CD Reviews/
“Klavierabend” – Piano works of HAYDN, SCHUMANN & SCRIABIN – Arakawa, p. – MSR Classics
by Audiophile Audition/ January 3, 2017/ Classical CD Reviews/
January 2017 Editorial Page
by Audiophile Audition/ January 1, 2017/ Editorial/
MOZART: Violin Concertos – Isabelle Faust/ Il Giardino Armonico – Harmonia mundi (2 CDs)
by Audiophile Audition/ January 1, 2017/ Classical CD Reviews/
Jim HALL (guitar) & Red MITCHELL (bass) – Valse Hot: Live at the Sweet Basil 1978 – ArtistsShare
by Audiophile Audition/ January 1, 2017/ Jazz CD Reviews/
ENNIO MORRICONE – 60 Years of Music – Czech National Sym. Orch./ Morricone – Decca
by Audiophile Audition/ January 1, 2017/ Classical CD Reviews/
