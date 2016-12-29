December 2016 Drawing
Our free drawing for December is for two winners: first the Naxos My First Classical Albums, a 9-CD boxed set, and My First Christmas Album, also from Naxos. My First Classical Albums comes with a complete information list on each of the music pieces, which include both famous selections plus some unexpected gems. The set retails for $50, and My First Christmas Album features popular carols as well as other surprises. All you need do to enter the drawing is simply to click below on the Register To Win and fill out all of the few fields we ask for. More on our current Editorial Page.
Recent
Last Of The Mississippi Jukes (2016)
Last Of The Mississippi Jukes (2016) An interesting historical blues documentary finally gets released on DVD. Performers: Alvin Youngblood Hart; …
by Audiophile Audition/ December 31, 2016/ DVD & Blu-ray Video Reviews/
Stuart McCALLUM & Mike WALKER – The Space Between – Edition
Atmospheric guitar duo music in the tradition of early Pat Metheny with string quartet adornment. Stuart McCALLUM & Mike WALKER …
by Audiophile Audition/ December 31, 2016/ Jazz CD Reviews/
William Kapell, p. – Broadcasts and Concert Performances, 1944-1952 = Works of BACH, BRAHMS, CHOPIN, DEBUSSY, GRANADOS, LISZT, MENDELSSOHN, RACHMANINOV, SCHUBERT, R. STRAUSS & others – Marston (3 discs)
Marston Records bestows a glorious boon on those who revere the great American virtuoso, William Kapell. William Kapell – Broadcasts …
by Audiophile Audition/ December 31, 2016/ Classical Reissue Reviews/
Nadia Reisenberg, piano – Live Ch. Recitals and Home Solo Performances = Works of WEBER, MOZART, BEETHOVEN, LISZT & Others – Romeo (2 discs)
Piano virtuoso Nadia Reisenberg’s “personal elation” in making chamber music with gifted friends and colleagues. Nadia Reisenberg – Live Chamber …
by Audiophile Audition/ December 31, 2016/ Classical Reissue Reviews/
PHILIP GLASS & ROBERT WILSON: Einstein on the Beach, Blu-ray (2016)
Still Philip Glass’ most important work in a stunning production! PHILIP GLASS & ROBERT WILSON: Einstein on the Beach, Blu-ray …
by Audiophile Audition/ December 31, 2016/ DVD & Blu-ray Video Reviews/
Audio News for December 30 2016
The 2016 Year in Classical Music – Two of the most influential musicians of both centuries took their final curtain …
by Audiophile Audition/ December 30, 2016/ Audio News/
BERLIOZ: Symphonie fantastique – Royal Concertgebouw Orch./ Daniele Gatti – RCO/ Avotros 45rpm vinyl (2)
Amazing fidelity in this 45 rpm vinyl, though perhaps not the best performance. HECTOR BERLIOZ: Symphonie fantastique – Royal Concertgebouw …
by Audiophile Audition/ December 29, 2016/ SACD & Other Hi-Res Reviews/
“Hawniyaz” – Kayhan Kalhour, kamancheh/Aynur, chant/Cemil Qoçgirî, tenbûr/Salman Gambarov, p. – HM
Just sit back and enjoy this wonderful ensemble and learn something. “Hawniyaz” – Kayhan Kalhour, kamancheh/Aynur, chant/Cemil Qoçgirî, tenbûr/Salman Gambarov, …
by Audiophile Audition/ December 29, 2016/ Classical CD Reviews/
American Psalmody of the 20th Century – Gloriae Dei Cantore/Richard K. Pugsley – Paraclete (3 CD set)
A fine tour of American choral music on 3 CDs. American Psalmody of the 20th Century – Gloriae Dei Cantore/Richard …
by Audiophile Audition/ December 29, 2016/ Classical CD Reviews/
Lee Konitz / Kenny Wheeler Quartet – Olden Times – Live At Birdland – Neuburg Double Moon
Lee Konitz / Kenny Wheeler Quartet – Olden Times – Live At Birdland – Neuburg Double Moon DMCHR 71146, 78:31 …
by Audiophile Audition/ December 29, 2016/ Jazz CD Reviews/
Click on the category below
to see that genre of reviews.